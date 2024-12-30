Dramatic arrest marked end to years-long hoarding saga in The Villages

This year, a dramatic arrest finally marked the end to a years-long hoarding saga in The Villages.

The home at 1889 Blythewood Loop in the Village of Sunset Pointe had been the scourge of the neighborhood for three years. Barbara Packard, who suffers from scoliosis and taught school for 40 years, was reportedly overwhelmed and intimidated by her son, Jeffrey, who has a long criminal history. He was arrested on drug charges March 11 at his mother’s home.

Barbara Packard’s cousin Mark O’Shea came in from New Jersey to try to clean up the mess. He managed to get the house back into compliance and lined up a buyer.

O’Shea said Barbara Packard faced a precarious financial future because of her son’s unsavory activities, which allegedly included draining her bank account. He asked Community Development District 5 officials to forgive the hefty fines racked up while the home was dreadfully out of compliance.

The board split on the issue, but the majority agreed to clean the slate and forgive $37,000 in fines.