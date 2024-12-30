77.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 30, 2024
Golden Pen Award winner broached sensitive topic

By Letters to the Editor
This year’s Villages-News.com Golden Pen Award recipient is a letter writer who broached a sensitive subject.

Candice Reimers of the Village of DeLuna wrote letters about the problem of children living in The Villages. She also accused The Villages of turning a blind eye to the problem while dumping the responsibility of enforcement back in the laps of residents. Her Letters to the Editor set off a vigorous debate.

She states her predicament in this letter:

To the Editor:

Some help here is needed. I’ve been trying to get help for our neighborhood, at no avail! A baby resides in our neighborhood and the people are very young, moving here when she was pregnant. They knew the rules and broke them anyway! Defiant, yes? I’ve gone every route with The Villages, and they tell me, yes they are in total violation of Statute 2.24, but if I would like, I can hire an attorney! WHAT?
I moved to a retirement community! Where is my help? They just continue to live here where they don’t belong, not even under the 80/20 rule! They broke that rule when they had a baby! Any suggestions?
I personally think our VCDD and Development District needs to either be more aggressive or do a better job at keeping these families from being in a retirement neighborhood. It’s not like The Villages has not given them a beautiful area Middleton, and why wouldn’t they want to be there anyway? We all want them gone, and no one even associates with them!

Candice Reimers
Village of DeLuna

