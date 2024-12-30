Kidnapping and violent standoff shocked neighborhood in The Villages

A kidnapping followed by a violent standoff shocked a neighborhood in The Villages in 2024.

James Savage, 55 was arrested March 16 at the conclusion of a 24-hour standoff at 7970 SE 174th Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham, which is in Marion County.

He fled there after allegedly kidnapping a woman from a home in the Village of Monarch Grove, which is in Sumter County. He shoved the woman into a Mercedes, setting in motion a manhunt that ended with the standoff that trashed the home of Lorraine Heroux, a widow who had befriended Savage. He has a long criminal history, including a 2020 conviction for exploitation of the elderly, involving a woman with dementia.

A judge in Marion County Court ultimately declared that Savage was not competent to stand trial. He was turned over for commitment through the Department of Children and Families.