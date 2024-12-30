77.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 30, 2024
Kidnapping and violent standoff shocked neighborhood in The Villages

By Staff Report
A kidnapping followed by a violent standoff shocked a neighborhood in The Villages in 2024.

James Savage, 55 was arrested March 16 at the conclusion of a 24-hour standoff at 7970 SE 174th Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham, which is in Marion County.

James Savage
James Savage

He fled there after allegedly kidnapping a woman from a home in the Village of Monarch Grove, which is in Sumter County. He shoved the woman into a Mercedes, setting in motion a manhunt that ended with the standoff that trashed the home of Lorraine Heroux, a widow who had befriended Savage. He has a long criminal history, including a 2020 conviction for exploitation of the elderly, involving a woman with dementia.

The SWAT team brought in an armored personnel carrier
The SWAT team was in the Village of Chatham neighborhood where James Savage was holed up.
The home on Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham was considered a crime scene on Saturday
Lorraine Heroux’s home on Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham was considered a crime scene in the aftermath of the standoff.

A judge in Marion County Court ultimately declared that  Savage was not competent to stand trial. He was turned over for commitment through the Department of Children and Families.

