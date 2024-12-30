77.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 30, 2024
Peggy Garvin brought pride to The Villages at a pivotal time

By Staff Report
Comments

The Villages mourned in 2024 the sudden loss of the longtime leader of the Rainbow Family and Friends group.

Peggy Garvin died in September after returning home from a trip to Virginia Beach, Va. where she had planned to attend her 60th high school class reunion. She skipped the reunion when she learned she had COVID-19. The 78-year-old was recovering, had tested negative and had returned to The Villages when she died in her sleep. She was found by her longtime wife, Wendy O’Donnell.

Peggy Garvin
Peggy Garvin

Garvin and O’Donnell, who wed in a church in 1992 in San Diego, moved in 2001 to The Villages.

Wendy O Donnell, left, and Peggy Garvin
Wendy O’Donnell, left, and Peggy Garvin.

Together they founded the Rainbow Family and Friends group.

In 2001, attitudes about the gay community were not as accepting as they are today, O’Donnell said. They discovered The Villages was quite conservative. She and Garvin were determined to create a social group where members of the gay community could feel welcome.

The Rainbow Family and Friends grew quickly in numbers and influence. The group raised money for charitable causes, in addition to providing a safe, friendly and festive atmosphere for members of the gay community.

It was with great pride in 2015, when Garvin, O’Donnell and members of the Rainbow Family and Friends gathered at Lake Sumter Landing to celebrate a U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage.

Screenshot
Peggy Garvin celebrates the legalization of gay marriage in 2015 at Lake Sumter Landing.

Garvin had many interests, including her well-known love of technology. She was vice president and treasurer of the Drone Club in The Villages. She had worked for many years as a financial adviser.

“Peggy was always courageous, innovative and led with a loving heart. She will be missed by us all,” the Rainbow Family and Friends in a statement at the time of Garvin’s passing.

You can read Garvin’s complete obituary at this link.

 

Photos