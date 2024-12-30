Readers contribute to vibrant discussion on Villages-News.com

We at Villages-News.com wish to offer a tip of the hat to the many thousands of readers who visit our site every day, making it the No. 1 news site in The Villages.

It is thanks to our readers that issues are discussed, revealed and hashed out.

We appreciate all of you who have contributed Letters to the Editor on interesting and thought-provoking topics. Sometimes, the letters give us a good chuckle. That is certainly welcome.

We also appreciate the many tipsters who have given us a heads up or provided photos when we needed it. Tips and photos are always welcome at news@villages-news.com.

Thank you to those who come to the site each day. May God bless you in 2025. Happy New Year!