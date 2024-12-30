77.6 F
The Villages
Monday, December 30, 2024
Readers had a lot to say about Ed McGinty this year

By Letters to the Editor
Readers had a lot to say about outspoken political activist Ed McGinty in 2024.

McGinty has long been a polarizing figure in The Villages and was the subject of a highly publicized trial in 2022.

Even after McGinty vowed to swear off politics after vindication in the trial, he couldn’t help himself in the lead up to the 2024 election.

Ed McGinty is a polarizing figure in The Villages.

Diane Williams of the Village of Hemingway claimed McGinty “loves the attention.”

Mike Sanger of the Village of St. Charles urged McGinty to “look in the mirror.”

However, even after the election and Donald Trump’s victory, McGinty vowed to “never back down.”

