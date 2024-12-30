66.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Residents overjoyed at news Costco finally coming to The Villages

By Staff Report
Christmas brought some good cheer to those who had begun to doubt Costco’s commitment to The Villages.

The Villages confirmed over the holidays that Costco has officially signed off on its new location at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Costco will build a 162,000-square-foot warehouse-style store, will sell gasoline and offer a liquor store. The store will have 700 parking spots.

The news comes as many in The Villages were beginning to doubt that Costco was actually coming to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

News of Costco’s arrival broke in April and set off a wave of euphoria for those residents who desperately wanted to see the store here. However, months of silence on the deal, began to fuel doubts about whether Costco was coming to The Villages.

