77.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 30, 2024
type here...

Trump inspired greatest number of Letters to the Editor in 2024

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump was the No. 1 topic of Letters to the Editor in 2024 at Villages-News.com.

Love him or hate him, readers had a lot to say about Trump as he fought his way to victory in the November election.

A letter writer from the Village of St. Charles pointed out that Trump dominates The Villages! 

However, a Letter to the Editor from a Village of Palo Alto resident suggested that Republicans willing to back Trump would be gullible enough to support Bozo the Clown  prompting a torrent of responses to the contrary.

In the end, voters in The Villages and across the nation agreed that Trump would restore respect for America and was the only candidate committed to securing the border.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Readers had a lot to say about Ed McGinty this year

Readers had a lot to say about outspoken political activist Ed McGinty in 2024.

Golden Pen Award winner broached sensitive topic

This year’s Villages-News.com Golden Pen Award recipient is a letter writer who broached a sensitive subject.

We don’t need whiners in The Villages

A Village of Marsh Bend resident has no tolerance for snowbirds who come down and claim to not understand the rules. One of the rules is no whining.

Tough guy Trump can only beat women in elections

A Lady Lake reader wonders why Trump has only prevailed in presidential elections in which he has faced women.

Costco will only bring more traffic

A reader from Oxford fears that the planned Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages will bring more traffic to an already overburdened County Road 466.

Photos