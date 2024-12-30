Trump inspired greatest number of Letters to the Editor in 2024

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump was the No. 1 topic of Letters to the Editor in 2024 at Villages-News.com.

Love him or hate him, readers had a lot to say about Trump as he fought his way to victory in the November election.

A letter writer from the Village of St. Charles pointed out that Trump dominates The Villages!

However, a Letter to the Editor from a Village of Palo Alto resident suggested that Republicans willing to back Trump would be gullible enough to support Bozo the Clown prompting a torrent of responses to the contrary.

In the end, voters in The Villages and across the nation agreed that Trump would restore respect for America and was the only candidate committed to securing the border.