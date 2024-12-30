Villager labeled as troll fought to bring back anonymous complaints

A Villager labeled as a troll fought to bring back anonymous complaints in 2024 in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Kim Ruppert of the Sweetgum Villas in the Village of Fenney became the self-described “poster child” of the debate over anonymity when it comes to reporting deed compliance violations.

Ruppert famously found a cardboard sign in her yard earlier this year, accusing her of being a “troll.” Her bravery in reporting a neighbor’s dog excrement in his yard won both admiration and scorn in her neighborhood. Community Development District 12 had banned anonymous complaints and requires those contacting Community Standards about a violation to give their names. Ruppert gave her name and her accuser confirmed it was her.

Ruppert’s outspokenness on the controversial stirred debate with regard to anonymous complaints.