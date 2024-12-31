David Gene Beck

David Gene Beck, 91, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, peacefully of natural causes at home with his beloved wife of 67 years, Wanda (Moose), and daughters Deborah and Sandra at his side.

David, the eldest of four children, was born Aug. 21, 1933, to David and Willa (Palmer) Beck in Andrews, N.C.

David attended Andrews High School, and went on to serve in the Navy during the Korean War.

David married Wanda on June 1, 1957. Then, in 1989, David retired from the job he loved with the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons.

David and Wanda then purchased a motor home and took an eight-month journey all the way to the Arctic Circle in Alaska, returning via Canada and continued on other various trips via their motor home.

David was an avid fisherman and woodworker. David was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star, 32nd Degree Mason, Shriner and a member of the American Legion.

David was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Sarah White, Betty Golden and Joann Tatham; and nieces, Teresa Taha and Terry Golden; and nephew, Anthony Tatham.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda (Moose); daughters, Deborah and Sandra, and bonus daughter, Denice Aase; bonus son, Bubba Spell; granddaughter, Fontana (Spell) Smith (husband Timothy Smith,); and great-grandchildren, Mia and Leo Smith. He is also survived by nieces and nephew, Sherry Cagle (Golden), Patricia Landrum (Tatham) and David Golden; and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford, Fla., with the memorial service following. David’s final resting place will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.