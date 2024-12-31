78.9 F
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Diane Frances Petsche-Rosenkrantz

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Diane Frances Petsche Rosenkrantz
Diane Frances Petsche-Rosenkrantz

On December 25, 2024, Diane Frances Petsche-Rosenkrantz, of The Villages, FL, entered into eternal rest after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Ernst and Hildegard Petsche (née Wollinger), whose love and devotion guided her early years.

Diane found her lifelong partner in Clark Rosenkrantz, and in 1983 they began their life together when they moved into a Glendale, Queens, NY apartment. Two years later, in 1985, they purchased a home in Carle Place on Long Island, where they would ultimately raise their two children. On Valentine’s Day of 1986, they were married in Queens, affirming their enduring commitment to each other.

In 2004, Diane and Clark acquired a peaceful property in Little Falls, NY, which became a treasured retreat. Following their retirement in 2016, they settled there, cherishing the serenity it offered. Later that same year, they bought another home in The Villages, FL, splitting their time between the two locations and delighting in the best of both worlds.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Diane. She loved a quiet evening with friends and family playing board games with a glass (or two) of wine in hand. Diane was an avid reader and music enthusiast. She had a love of nature and wildlife, spending countless hours in the garden and maintaining a wildlife sanctuary at the Rosenkrantz Ranch.

Diane’s memory lives on in the hearts of many. She is survived by her devoted husband, Clark Rosenkrantz; her beloved children, Laura Gineo and Douglas Rosenkrantz; her son-in-law, Matt Gineo; and her precious granddaughter, Savannah Gineo. She is also survived by her dear sister, Gabriele Petsche, and brother-in-law, Werner Stoeriko.

Diane will be remembered for her warmth, her spirited approach to life, and the enduring love she shared with those closest to her. Her legacy of kindness and dedication will forever guide those who knew and loved her.

The family has requested that donations are made in Diane’s name to the “Hope Lodge” of Tampa, FL.

