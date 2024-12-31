Illegal aliens allegedly steal $740 worth of baby formula at Winn-Dixie

Two women who admitted they are in the United States illegally were arrested after allegedly stealing $740 worth of baby formula at a grocery store in The Villages.

Sabrian Hornea, 32, and Amelia Balteanu, 28, were acting suspiciously Friday afternoon when they were in the Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They left in an automobile and a traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street.

A black trash bag was visible through a window and the bag held $740 worth of Nutramigen Formula. The women, identified by their Romanian passports, did not have a receipt for the formula. They admitted they were in the United States illegally.

An officer checked with Winn-Dixie and a manager confirmed all of the baby formula had vanished from their store shelf.

Both women were arrested on charges of theft. They were booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond each.