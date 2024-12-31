67.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
type here...

Illegal aliens allegedly steal $740 worth of baby formula at Winn-Dixie

By Staff Report
Comments

Two women who admitted they are in the United States illegally were arrested after allegedly stealing $740 worth of baby formula at a grocery store in The Villages.

Sabrian Hornea, 32, and Amelia Balteanu, 28, were acting suspiciously Friday afternoon when they were in the Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They left in an automobile and a traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street.

Sabrina Hornea
Sabrina Hornea
Amelia Balteanu
Amelia Balteanu

A black trash bag was visible through a window and the bag held $740 worth of Nutramigen Formula. The women, identified by their Romanian passports, did not have a receipt for the formula. They admitted they were in the United States illegally.

An officer checked with Winn-Dixie and a manager confirmed all of the baby formula had vanished from their store shelf.

Both women were arrested on charges of theft. They were booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond each.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need a grocery store in the Eastport area

A reader from the Village of Moultrie Creek writes that a grocery store is desperately needed in the Eastport area. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worst president?

A Village of Santiago resident disagrees with a previous letter writer about who will go down in history as America’s worst president.

People are already complaining about new Costco and traffic

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident makes the observation that people are already complaining about the traffic the new Costco will bring to The Villages.

Trump inspired greatest number of Letters to the Editor in 2024

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump was the No. 1 topic of Letters to the Editor in 2024 at Villages-News.com.

Readers had a lot to say about Ed McGinty this year

Readers had a lot to say about outspoken political activist Ed McGinty in 2024.

Photos