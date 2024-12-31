67.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Intoxicated husband arrested after allegedly trying to force wife into sex

By Staff Report
A highly intoxicated husband was arrested after allegedly trying to force his wife into having sex.

Jason Albert Haigh, 45, who lives at the Parkwood development in Oxford, was arrested this past Friday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Screenshot
Jason Albert Haigh

Haigh’s wife of eight years said she had been lying in her son’s bed when Haigh entered the room and “proceeded to jump on her.” She was able to push him off of her due to his “being intoxicated and not balanced.”

She dialed 911 and later told police that Haigh had been “forcing sex” on her for the past week “in a very aggressive way.”

The Pennsylvania native was taken into custody and he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

