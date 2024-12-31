Robert Edward Clifford Jr.

Robert Edward Clifford Jr., known affectionately as Cliff by his friends and family, passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 52 in Summerfield, Florida. Born on February 1, 1972, in Flint, Michigan, Cliff was a man whose vibrant spirit and zest for life left an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Cliff was a man of many talents—a true jack of all trades—and he approached life with a straightforward, outgoing demeanor that earned him respect and admiration. His hands were rarely still, as he found joy and purpose in working on his cherished cars, a hobby that he approached with the same passion and dedication evident in all aspects of his life. Cliff’s love for the open road was unmatched, and he could often be found riding his motorcycle, with the wind in his hair and a sense of freedom in his heart.

Those who knew Cliff understood that he was a man who didn’t mince words and didn’t take anything from anybody. His honesty and directness were hallmarks of his personality, making him a trusted and valued friend, neighbor, and confidant. Yet, it was his capacity for kindness and his eagerness to lend a helping hand that truly defined him. Cliff was happiest when he was making a difference in someone’s life, whether through a thoughtful gesture, a repaired engine, or simply by offering his time.

Above all, Cliff was a devoted family man. He leaves behind a loving family that includes his mother, Linda Clifford, who cherished him deeply; his sister, Robbie Larue, who will miss her brother’s laughter and sage advice; his daughter, Taylor Stephenson, and her husband, Cameron, who will forever hold onto the lessons he taught them; and his adored grandchildren, Callie and Caylee Stephenson, who were the light of his life. Cliff’s joyous presence at family gatherings and his role as a doting grandfather will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Clifford Sr., with whom he now rests in peace.

Cliff’s legacy is one of love, strength, and generosity. His spirit will continue to live on in the stories shared by friends, the memories cherished by family, and the positive impact he made on his community. We take comfort in knowing that Cliff’s journey was a life well-lived, full of laughter, love, and the open road.

As we say goodbye to Robert Edward Clifford Jr., we celebrate a life that was lived to the fullest. His indomitable spirit and the love he had for his family and friends will continue to inspire us. Though he has left this earthly journey, his memory will ride on in the hearts of those who loved him, just as he rode through life—with purpose, with joy, and with an unwavering sense of adventure.

A private gathering to honor and remember Cliff will be held by his family. We invite all who loved him to hold him in their hearts and to find a moment of peace in recalling the countless good times shared. Cliff’s story is not one of sorrow but of a journey completed, a race well run, and a rest well earned. His was a life that exemplified the beauty of simplicity, the value of honesty, and the warmth of companionship. Rest in peace, Cliff; your legacy will ride on forever.