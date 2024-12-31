Summerfield woman arrested in alleged attack on daughter-in-law

A Summerfield woman was arrested after an alleged attack on her daughter-in-law.

Patricia Ann Riley, 65, was arrested by Marion County sheriff’s deputies at her home Sunday afternoon on a charge of battery.

The daughter-in-law told deputies that Riley became “violent out of nowhere” and “started violently shoving the bathroom door” closed as the daughter-in-law was attempting to exit, according to an arrest report. Initially, the daughter-in-law’s foot got pinch in the doorway and then she “fell through the doorway of the bathroom and onto the ground.” She declined medical services.

Riley’s son, who lives with his mother and his wife, said he was not in the house at the time and did not see anything.

Riley was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.