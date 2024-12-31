67.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
type here...

Summerfield woman arrested in alleged attack on daughter-in-law

By Staff Report
Comments

A Summerfield woman was arrested after an alleged attack on her daughter-in-law.

Patricia Ann Riley, 65, was arrested by Marion County sheriff’s deputies at her home Sunday afternoon on a charge of battery.

Patricia Ann Riley
Patricia Ann Riley

The daughter-in-law told deputies that Riley became “violent out of nowhere” and “started violently shoving the bathroom door” closed as the daughter-in-law was attempting to exit, according to an arrest report. Initially, the daughter-in-law’s foot got pinch in the doorway and then she “fell through the doorway of the bathroom and onto the ground.” She declined medical services.

Riley’s son, who lives with his mother and his wife, said he was not in the house at the time and did not see anything.

Riley was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need a grocery store in the Eastport area

A reader from the Village of Moultrie Creek writes that a grocery store is desperately needed in the Eastport area. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worst president?

A Village of Santiago resident disagrees with a previous letter writer about who will go down in history as America’s worst president.

People are already complaining about new Costco and traffic

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident makes the observation that people are already complaining about the traffic the new Costco will bring to The Villages.

Trump inspired greatest number of Letters to the Editor in 2024

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump was the No. 1 topic of Letters to the Editor in 2024 at Villages-News.com.

Readers had a lot to say about Ed McGinty this year

Readers had a lot to say about outspoken political activist Ed McGinty in 2024.

Photos