Villager allegedly punctures tires of fisherman’s truck at Community Watch office

A Villager allegedly punctured the tires of a fisherman’s truck parked at a Community Watch office.

A young man said he had driven his father’s gray 2018 Ford truck on Friday afternoon to the Community Watch Key Largo office on Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The young man and his friends went fishing at a nearby pond in the area of Eureka Mill Run and Heath Springs Drive. When they walked back to the truck, they found the rear tires had been punctured.

Surveillance from the Community Watch office showed 78-year-old James Angelo Maiorana, who lives on Heath Springs Drive, arriving in the parking lot in a silver 2022 Hyundai SUV. Maiorana walked to the pickup, squatted down and used a yellow Dewalt power drill to drill holes in both of the truck’s rear tires. He “quickly” walked away, got into his vehicle and drove off.

When deputies showed up at his house and attempted to take Maiorana into custody, he pulled away and headed for his garage. He eventually complied with commands from a deputy.

He was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

“Outsiders” fishing at ponds in The Villages has long been a point of frustration for residents, particularly those who paid a premium for their water views. The Community Development District 10 Board struggled with a pond problem for much of 2024.