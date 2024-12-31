67.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Villager arrested after woman in semen-stained robe flees to Circle K

By Staff Report
Screenshot
James Darren Ivey

A Villager was arrested after a woman in a semen-stained robe fled to a Circle K in an attempt to get away from him.

James Darren Ivey, 59, who lives at 3244 Riverton Road in the Village of Polo Ridge, was arrested Friday on a charge of sexual battery.

Emergency medical personnel and law enforcement personnel responded at about 3 a.m. to a Circle K at Southern Trace Plaza. A woman was “wearing only a robe” and was in “a psychosis state,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She claimed she’d been attacked by Ivey, who had said he wanted to rape her.

She got away from Ivey and was seen on gate camera surveillance at about 2 a.m. leaving the Village of Polo Ridge. Ivey followed the woman to the Circle K. The store’s video surveillance cameras captured images of Ivey “pressed against” the woman’s chest for several minutes. He put his mouth on the back of her neck in a “kissing motion.”

The woman turned her robe over to law enforcement and forensic testing found that “semen was detected on the robe.”

Ivey was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

