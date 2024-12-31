Villager found in golf cart after drinking all day at RJ Gator’s

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested after drinking at RJ Gator’s at Lake Sumter Landing.

Steven Joseph West, 67, who lives in the Virginia Vine Villas in the Village of Virginia Trace, was found in his golf cart Saturday night on his street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The dispatch center had received a call about a “suspicious individual.” A deputy who arrived on the scene initially suspected West “was either suffering a medical episode or was intoxicated.” A mug containing an unknown substance was found in the golf cart. The golf cart’s running lights were illuminated.

West’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. He was slurring his words.

He was asked how much he’d had to drink.

“Way too much,” he replied.

He said he’d been at RJ Gator’s.

He claimed he had been drinking vodka and cranberry juice with his sister.

“People were buying me shots,” he added.

West said he began drinking at about 2 p.m. that day.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted in 2016 of driving under the influence in Georgia.

He was taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.