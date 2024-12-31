67.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
type here...

Villager found in golf cart after drinking all day at RJ Gator’s

By Staff Report
Comments
Screenshot
Steven Joseph West

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested after drinking at RJ Gator’s at Lake Sumter Landing.

Steven Joseph West, 67, who lives in the Virginia Vine Villas in the Village of Virginia Trace, was found in his golf cart Saturday night on his street, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The dispatch center had received a call about a “suspicious individual.” A deputy who arrived on the scene initially suspected West “was either suffering a medical episode or was intoxicated.” A mug containing an unknown substance was found in the golf cart. The golf cart’s running lights were illuminated.

West’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. He was slurring his words.

He was asked how much he’d had to drink.

“Way too much,” he replied.

He said he’d been at RJ Gator’s.

He claimed he had been drinking vodka and cranberry juice with his sister.

“People were buying me shots,” he added.

West said he began drinking at about 2 p.m. that day.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted in 2016 of driving under the influence in Georgia.

He was taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need a grocery store in the Eastport area

A reader from the Village of Moultrie Creek writes that a grocery store is desperately needed in the Eastport area. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worst president?

A Village of Santiago resident disagrees with a previous letter writer about who will go down in history as America’s worst president.

People are already complaining about new Costco and traffic

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident makes the observation that people are already complaining about the traffic the new Costco will bring to The Villages.

Trump inspired greatest number of Letters to the Editor in 2024

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump was the No. 1 topic of Letters to the Editor in 2024 at Villages-News.com.

Readers had a lot to say about Ed McGinty this year

Readers had a lot to say about outspoken political activist Ed McGinty in 2024.

Photos