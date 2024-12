To the Editor:

I just wonder who is in change of this place. We are in the Eastport area. Thousands of homes built and occupied and not one store open to buy food. But they can build their bank and open it months ago. It’s all about kick-backs. They put these Publixs in. They sell basic food at premium prices and everyone hates Publix.

That’s why me and my neighbors are selling an moving to Tennessee. It’s all about The Villages and not about the people.

Rick Newberry

Village of Moultrie Creek