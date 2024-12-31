To the Editor:

It seems that Roy Schwartz watches Fox News exclusively.

If he would expand his news bubble he would know that Trump was deemed the worst president in history by 160 presidential historians.

That is what happens when you try to overthrow democracy by overturning an election that you lost by 8 million votes. Cause an attack on the U.S. Capitol. Botch a pandemic response to cause hundreds of thousands of Americans to die. Side with a dictator enemy over our own intelligence community. Get impeached twice. Try to blackmail an ally. Lie over 30,000 times while in office. Play golf over 350 of times while in office. Add over 8 trillion dollars to national debt. Refuse to go to D-day memorial at American cemetery in France because your goofy hair would get wet.

The MAGA cult members worship the most corrupt, incompetent, idiotic, embarrassing, empty-suit, so-called-president in history.

Gary Parson

Village of Santiago