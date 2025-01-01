Brooklyn man arrested after fleeing scene of accident on I-75

A Brooklyn, New York man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A woman said she was rear-ended by a pickup at about 2 p.m. Saturday near Mile Marker 330, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She said the driver kept going.

A trooper spotted a black pickup with a New York license plate. The driver made eye contact with the trooper and then began to drive erratically in an attempt to get away from the trooper. The pickup almost struck a semi. The pickup eventually pulled over.

The driver was identified as 63-year-old Richie Jung. He said he did not stop because he thought the damage from the accident was “minor.” A check revealed his license was suspended.

He was arrested on charges of hit and run and driving on a suspended license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $300 bond.