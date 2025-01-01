71.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Do a little research before you buy a home in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I was reading about a person that desperately needs a grocery store down south. It’s too bad people don’t look into the areas first before they purchase a home. Now they’re complaining about stores. It was for a while because of the turnpike noise. Not enough executive golf courses. When will the complaining stop? When you buy a home, you should take into consideration what’s around for convenience, amenities and the actual location of the home you’re buying? You made your choices and now you need to live with it!

Ken Williams
Village of Glenbrook

 

