DUI suspect treated at Brownwood ER after car crash

A drunk driving suspect was treated at the UF Health Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood after a crash on State Road 44 at U.S. 301.

The driver whose car had been hit told officers that he believed the driver who crashed into his car shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 26 had been driving impaired, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Elias Hotaka Longa of Sumterville.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .116 and .119 blood alcohol content. A bottle of vodka and a large paper cup were found in his vehicle.

He was taken to the ER for a medical evaluation and then booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.