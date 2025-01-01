71.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Laura Jeanne McFarlane

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Laura Jeanne McFarlane
Laura Jeanne McFarlane

It is with profound sadness we announce Laura Jeanne McFarlane , Aged 51 , Originally From Granby, Massachusetts , and a current resident of Wildwood Florida, passed away 12/29/2024 after a Short and sudden illness. Her loving husband James was by her side.

She is survived by her husband James McFarlane, her sons Collin Davidson, Thomas Long , Michael Long as well as her brother Jeremy Davidson and her many nieces and nephews. She will be lovingly remembered by many family members, including daughter- in -law Jasmine Davidson as well as her beautiful grandchildren, Hayden and Taya who Laura loved with her entire being

Laura was passionate about family , cooking, travel , gardening, turtles and most passionate about rescuing dogs.

Laura was proceeded in death by her mother, Kathleen Davidson and her grandmother Florence Davidson , both of Granby, Massachusetts.

Laura had a strong sense of community and befriended many in every place she resided. It could be said she has never met a stranger.

A celebration of her life and the love she radiated to all will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation on January 31, 2025. The service will be from 2pm-4pm, located at 3990 SR – 44 E. Unit 105 Wildwood, FL 34785

It was Laura‘s greatest wish that instead of flowers you instead, consider making a donation in her Memory to Diamond Dog Rescue Inc. This is a cause she was very passionate about and even had several dogs she adopted from them. To be able to save other dogs like her beloved Baxter and Chewy Is the way she would want to be remembered by all . Every dog saved is a celebration of how she lived , full of compassion and always caring for others needs .

