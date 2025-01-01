New table tennis facility will make its debut in The Villages

A new table tennis facility will make its debut later this month in The Villages.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new table tennis/multi-purpose room will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

Last year, the Amenity Authority Committee agreed to spend $698,000 to provide a permanent home for table tennis players in The Villages. Table tennis players lobbied long and hard for a dedicated space for them to play the sport they love.

The AAC saw an opportunity to provide a home for table tennis when La Hacienda Catering was booted from its long-term space at La Hacienda Recreation Center.