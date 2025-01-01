54.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
type here...

New table tennis facility will make its debut in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

A new table tennis facility will make its debut later this month in The Villages.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new table tennis/multi-purpose room will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

Last year, the Amenity Authority Committee agreed to spend $698,000 to provide a permanent home for table tennis players in The Villages. Table tennis players lobbied long and hard for a dedicated space for them to play the sport they love.

The AAC saw an opportunity to provide a home for table tennis when La Hacienda Catering was booted from its long-term space at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do a little research before you buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident has some advice for those who buy homes in The Villages and then whine about not having a nearby grocery store or the noise from the Florida Turnpike.

We are not delusional for following Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident responds to those who call Trump followers “delusional.”

World is turning a blind eye to violence against Palestinians

A Village of Bradford resident asks how can the world stand by and watch an elite and powerful military purposefully and methodically massacre every Palestinian under the guise of self-defense?

We need a grocery store in the Eastport area

A reader from the Village of Moultrie Creek writes that a grocery store is desperately needed in the Eastport area. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worst president?

A Village of Santiago resident disagrees with a previous letter writer about who will go down in history as America’s worst president.

Photos