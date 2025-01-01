New Yorker airlifted to Ocala hospital after hitting deer on State Road 44

A New Yorker was airlifted to an Ocala hospital after a hitting deer on State Road 44 in Sumter County.

The 20-year-old Oakdale, N.Y. man was driving a red 2007 Nissan Xterra utility vehicle at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on State Road 44 near County Road 247, west of Wildwood, when he failed to see the deer in the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After striking the deer, his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

He was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

A 20-year-old female passenger was transported by Sumter County EMS to the same hospital.