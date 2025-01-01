71.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
type here...

New Yorker airlifted to Ocala hospital after hitting deer on State Road 44

By Staff Report
Comments

A New Yorker was airlifted to an Ocala hospital after a hitting deer on State Road 44 in Sumter County.

The 20-year-old Oakdale, N.Y. man was driving a red 2007 Nissan Xterra utility vehicle at 12:40 a.m. Sunday on State Road 44 near County Road 247, west of Wildwood, when he failed to see the deer in the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After striking the deer, his vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

This sketch of the accident scene was included in the Florida Highway Patrol accident report
This sketch of the accident scene was included in the Florida Highway Patrol report.

He was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

A 20-year-old female passenger was transported by Sumter County EMS to the same hospital.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do a little research before you buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident has some advice for those who buy homes in The Villages and then whine about not having a nearby grocery store or the noise from the Florida Turnpike.

We are not delusional for following Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident responds to those who call Trump followers “delusional.”

World is turning a blind eye to violence against Palestinians

A Village of Bradford resident asks how can the world stand by and watch an elite and powerful military purposefully and methodically massacre every Palestinian under the guise of self-defense?

We need a grocery store in the Eastport area

A reader from the Village of Moultrie Creek writes that a grocery store is desperately needed in the Eastport area. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worst president?

A Village of Santiago resident disagrees with a previous letter writer about who will go down in history as America’s worst president.

Photos