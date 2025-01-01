Ready to say goodbye to your Christmas tree? Here’s how to dispose of it 

Another Christmas has come and gone and it’s time to say goodbye to the holiday tree. We’ve got guidelines about Christmas tree disposal in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1—15

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-15 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curb side in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at 352-748-0109 (Districts 1-11) and 352-750-0000 for Districts 12-15.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), live trees can be placed at the curb on your assigned yard waste day. To discard artificial trees, call Lake County Solid Waste to schedule a bulk pick up at (352) 343-3776.

Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, live and artificial trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact Waste Management at (352) 787-4416.

Middleton

If you live in Middleton, discarded live Christmas trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curb side in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact the Utilities Department at (352) 750-0000