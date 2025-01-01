World is turning a blind eye to violence against Palestinians

To the Editor:

How long will the world stand by and watch, or even worse, support the starvation, beatings, torture, kidnapping, and murder of Palestinians; many of them women, children, elderly, sick, and injured, by the Israeli military forces in Gaza?

This past Friday on 12/27/24, Israel continued it’s policy of genocide (ethnic cleansing) with an assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last major functioning health facility in northern Gaza. On Friday, hospital director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya said in a post on social media that Israeli forces were besieging the facility, “and issuing orders for its evacuation.” Dr. Safiya was ultimately “detained” by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and his whereabouts are now unknown.

Multiple nurses have said staff and patients were ordered to leave the hospital and gather outside where both men and women were ordered to remove their clothes. “Those who refused to remove their clothing were beaten,” said nurse Shorouq Saleh Al-Rantisi. “They made us strip and they assaulted the wounded and women.”

The violence against women included stripping off their clothes, touching them under the threat of violence, beating them and hurling sexual insults at them. Their testimonies were collected by the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor and published on Saturday. According to the report, dozens of women and girls detained during the raid were victims of sexual violence that included soldiers tearing off their clothes, touching them and pressing their bodies against them.

Abdulrahman Rayan reported that a significant number of injured patients were beaten. “There was no limit to the beating. They struck people on the head with hoses. They dragged three people at a time, including an injured person with a cast, and beat them on their heads,” added Rayan. “They spared no one; not the injured, not the elderly, not the children.”

After hours of being held, they were forced to move to the nearby Indonesian Hospital, a facility the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as “destroyed and nonfunctional.” Other patients were made to walk hours on foot to a school in northern Gaza, alongside medical staff.

A large blaze also broke out in the hospital after Israeli strikes on the building & at least one patient died in the fire. An audio message from hospital staff said that surgical departments, laboratory, maintenance, and emergency units have been completely burned. The IDF claimed it was a “small fire” and that they were unaware of any allegations of blame.

The WHO has previously said that Israeli authorities have repeatedly denied humanitarian access to Kamal Adwan Hospital and just this week said that a request to deploy international emergency medical teams was denied by Israeli authorities “despite the need for immediate surgical interventions for injured patients.”

The IDF attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital is part of the Israeli offensive on northern Gaza, launched in October, which followed the presentation of a proposal named the “Generals’ Plan” to the Israeli government. The plan calls for ethnically cleansing areas above the “Netzarim corridor” and this raid on the hospital aligns perfectly with the “Generals’ Plan” to eliminate the Palestinian population in northern Gaza.

How can the world stand by and watch an elite and powerful military purposefully and methodically massacre every Palestinian under the guise of self-defense? The U.S. is complicit in these crimes against humanity with our nation’s disgraceful support of cash and arms to Israel. It is imperative that Israel is brought to bear, its leadership arrested and turned over to the International Court of Justice (The Hague) to face justice on the world stage.

David Dallas

Village of Bradford