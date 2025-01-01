Trump’s is constantly demonized for his past indiscretions, his character, his past record and his current positions. Likewise, his supporters in general and those that submit positive Trump letters to Villages-News are ridiculed and criticized by subsequent letters. This letter is in response to the three letters that demonized Michael Murrell and his letter titled, “I believe God called Donald Trump to save America.” His letter linked below listed all the ungodly evils that have transpired since Biden took office.

https://www.villages-news.com/2024/12/24/i-believe-god-called-donald-trump-to-save-america/

No one questioned any of the evils Mr. Murrell listed or denied that we have become a Godless nation. They instead demonized him for daring to say the obvious, that we have become a Godless nation promoting evil everywhere. The sad part is that almost half of Americans supported Biden’s evil and godless agenda.

His conclusion stated, “I believe God called Donald Trump, a very flawed human being, to save America. Just as God called on Saul to become a Christian supporter after being a persecutor of Christians.” Saul was not the only imperfect person that God used. How about Moses and David? They were both murderers. The bible teaches that we are all sinners in Romans 3:23. The bible also teaches that redemption is available to all of us. With God’s help our sinful nature can be changed from being selfish and loving evil to loving truth, goodness and others. Romans 12:1-2 states, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. 2 And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”

I truly believe that Trump has been transformed into an unselfish caring person that is willing to go through hell for America and Americans to enable their best possible lives. One critic didn’t think the current Trump exhibited the fruits of the spirits as listed in Galatians 5:22-23. I believe that the current Trump exhibits all of those characteristics. I wish I had his self-control when being attacked viciously. An article linked below titled “Trump’s agenda is consistent with biblical principles” supports Trump’s agenda as one that God would want America to have.

https://www.villages-news.com/2024/11/20/trumps-agenda-is-consistent-with-biblical-principles/

Alternatively, Galatians 5:19-21 lists all the works of the flesh. I believe the Biden administration personal and policy reflect all of those evil characteristics.

Best-selling author, Jonathan Cahn, draws a parallel between Domald Trump and Jehu, an Israeli king, in his book titled, “The Paradigm.” He identifies many detailed parallels that statistically would be very unlikely by random chance. This all supports Mr. Murrell’s belief that God called Donald Trump to save America!

Bill Nitardy is a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe.