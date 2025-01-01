We are not delusional for following Trump

To the Editor:

I agree with the man who said Trump was God sent to save our nation!

I also agree, as well with other residents here and my entire church!

We are not delusional, lady!

You are.

She sounds like a bitter, hateful woman and must be the 00.1% who voted for a woman dumb as a box of rocks, who had no policies other than what she plagiarized from Trump ( ie no tax on tips ) cackled like a man hyena, spewed nonsense “word salads,” covered up the fact her boss was mentally inadequate to lead the nation, allowed 3 million illegals pour across our borders, LOST 300,000 migrant children, not to mention the squandered taxpayer dollars, billions and billions sent to other countries while our own citizens suffered greatly!

Wake the hell up, lady!

And we are sick of the likes of you so take your obviously glaring, Trump hating liberal ass back to California or New York and stay there…….

You are the one who is delusional!

Charlotte Barthlow-Sheffield

Village of Richmond