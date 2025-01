A Sumter County road crew made repairs Thursday to a roadway in The Villages which had been forced to close due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole had opened up on New Year’s Eve on Hillsborough Trail near the Hillsborough Pool. The road was blocked off and Community Watch had been greeting motorists at the Hillsborough Gate, informing motorists of their limited options.

Hillsborough Trail reopened on Thursday after the road crew completed its work.