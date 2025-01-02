Ed McGinty’s message to MAGA for 2025

Let me state right up front, I only wish I did not have to continue bothering with the Traitor Buffoon and his cult.

When I told Villages-News.com in 2022 that I was done with protesting Trump, I never dreamed, the party of law and order would ever nominate the buffoon again. Let alone a buffoon, convicted 33 times felon. Not to mention an adjudicated sexual predator. Sadly, the former Republican Party is over and the Buffoon Party (also known as MAGA) is now the party of Republicans.

Not long ago, maybe two weeks ago the starter at Hilltop said to me, “Ed McGinty HUH? Doesn’t it bother you that you are the most hated man in The Villages?”

I said, “As long as I am hated by the traitors, that voted for the Traitor Buffoon, not at all.”

It’s not me that calls Trump voters traitors, it’s the law. If you give aid and comfort to a traitor of the United States, you are considered a traitor, too. You say he was not convicted as a traitor yet. The Congress second impeachment was over his traitors acts on 1/6/21. If he is innocent in a court of law, let the trial of Trump continue in Washington D.C. All the witnesses against him are Republicans.

If the buffoon is so wonderful, why then does 85 percent of his former cabinet say they refused to vote for him in 2024? Why then he is now picking a whole new slate of cabinet officers? Come on now MAGA, wake up to the truth about the most immoral man that I have ever seen.

Ed McGinty is a resident of the Village of Hadley.