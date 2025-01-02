Historic Side resident jailed after caught back behind wheel

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile.

George Boylan, 66, of the Village of Orange Blossoms Gardens, was driving a silver 2007 Dodge Caliber at about 3:30 p.m. New Year’ Day on State Road 44 in Wildwood when he was pulled over for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Boylan handed the officer a Florida identification card. The deputy confirmed that Boylan was driving on a suspended license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was also issued a written warning for operating a vehicle with an expired registration.