45.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 3, 2025
type here...

Historic Side resident jailed after caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Comments

A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile.

Screenshot
George Boylan

George Boylan, 66, of the Village of Orange Blossoms Gardens, was driving a silver 2007 Dodge Caliber at about 3:30 p.m. New Year’ Day on State Road 44 in Wildwood when he was pulled over for an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, Boylan handed the officer a Florida identification card. The deputy confirmed that Boylan was driving on a suspended license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was also issued a written warning for operating a vehicle with an expired registration.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You are in a cult

A Village of Palo Alto resident cites the evidence and advises Trump followers, “You are in a cult.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where is the balance in news?

A Village of Summerhill resident is wondering what happened to the balance in news.

You have to be kidding about Trump’s ‘new personality’

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, doesn’t believe a fellow reader’s assertion that Donald Trump has morphed into a caring person.

Do a little research before you buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident has some advice for those who buy homes in The Villages and then whine about not having a nearby grocery store or the noise from the Florida Turnpike.

We are not delusional for following Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident responds to those who call Trump followers “delusional.”

Photos