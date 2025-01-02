62.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 2, 2025
type here...

Oxford man back in jail after consuming booze against judge’s order

By Staff Report
Comments

An Oxford man was jailed without bond after consuming alcohol against a judge’s order.

Gregory Peter Carolan, 51, had been arrested Dec. 1 after a 12-year-old called 911 to report a domestic disturbance. At the time, Carolan was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was released the following day, but a judge ordered him to stay away from the home where the altercation took place and told him he could not consume alcohol.

Screenshot
Gregory Peter Carolan

However, on New Year’s Eve Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, responded to the home and learned that Carolan had shown up and had broken several items in the residence. Deputies found Carolan sitting in a golf cart parked in the driveway. He admitted he had been drinking and agreed to submit to a breath test.  A pair of breath samples showed he had an alcohol level of .346/.331 blood alcohol content.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a new charge of violating his bond from the previous case.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You are in a cult

A Village of Palo Alto resident cites the evidence and advises Trump followers, “You are in a cult.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where is the balance in news?

A Village of Summerhill resident is wondering what happened to the balance in news.

You have to be kidding about Trump’s ‘new personality’

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, doesn’t believe a fellow reader’s assertion that Donald Trump has morphed into a caring person.

Do a little research before you buy a home in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident has some advice for those who buy homes in The Villages and then whine about not having a nearby grocery store or the noise from the Florida Turnpike.

We are not delusional for following Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Richmond resident responds to those who call Trump followers “delusional.”

Photos