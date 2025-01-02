Oxford man back in jail after consuming booze against judge’s order

An Oxford man was jailed without bond after consuming alcohol against a judge’s order.

Gregory Peter Carolan, 51, had been arrested Dec. 1 after a 12-year-old called 911 to report a domestic disturbance. At the time, Carolan was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was released the following day, but a judge ordered him to stay away from the home where the altercation took place and told him he could not consume alcohol.

However, on New Year’s Eve Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, responded to the home and learned that Carolan had shown up and had broken several items in the residence. Deputies found Carolan sitting in a golf cart parked in the driveway. He admitted he had been drinking and agreed to submit to a breath test. A pair of breath samples showed he had an alcohol level of .346/.331 blood alcohol content.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a new charge of violating his bond from the previous case.