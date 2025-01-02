Second teen charged with forcing sex on underage girl in camper

A second teen has been arrested for allegedly forcing an underaged girl into sex in a camper.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of 17-year-old Jordan Audit of Summerfield. He is facing a felony charge of sexual assault. Villages-News.com had previously reported the arrest of 18-year-old Austin Littleton of Ocklawaha, who is said to have joined in the unwanted sex with the girl in the camper, located on property in Ocklawaha.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the girl, who is a juvenile, contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to report that Audit and Littleton raped her. It was determined that the sexual battery occurred inside Littleton’s camper, located at 13027 SE 118th Avenue Road, in Ocklawaha. The girl said she met Audit and Littleton at a party on Saturday, during which she learned that Audit had a gun in his possession. At the end of the night, Audit forced her to return to the camper with him and proceeded to sexually batter her, “utilizing the victim’s fear of his firearm to force her to comply,” according to a news released from the sheriff’s office. A short while later, Littleton returned to the camper and the two teens took turns raping the girl while the other held her down.

After the rape, the girl was able to escape from the camper and get into her vehicle. Audit and Littleton followed her in an attempt to prevent her from leaving and continued to drive behind her after she fled. They cut her off, forcing her to stop. They decided to leave the girl alone when she began screaming loudly, the news release said.

A detective conducted interviews with Audit and Littleton. Both suspects denied the allegations. However, physical evidence collected during a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE), digital evidence, and the injuries Audit and Littleton sustained because of the victim’s resistance, corroborated the girl’s story.

Audit and Littleton were placed under arrest. Audit was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Littleton was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains without bond.