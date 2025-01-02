Suspect nabbed with gun and drugs had three-year-old son in car seat

A suspect nabbed with a gun and drugs had his three-year-old son in a car seat in his vehicle.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a disturbance on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve in which 30-year-old Charles Brenden Jones of Summerfield tried to take away his girlfriend’s cell phone during a physical altercation, according to an arrest report.

He left the scene in a gray Mazda sedan, however, he returned while a deputy was still there. Jones was taken into custody due to the battery investigation.

A search of his vehicle turned up 21 grams of fentanyl, 41 grams of marijuana, a Ruger 9mm handgun and 10 rounds of ammunition. Jones’ three-year-old son was found in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle.

Jones was taken into custody on multiple charges of drug trafficking, drug possession, theft and battery and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $20,000.