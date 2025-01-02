U.S. Sen. Scott backs Trump plan to end changing clocks

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is backing President-elect Trump’s call to end the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Scott wrote a letter to the editor to the Wall Street Journal supporting Trump’s position. Scott called it a continuation of his push for the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act to end the twice-yearly time change and make Daylight Saving Time the national year-round standard. In 2018, as governor of Florida, Scott signed legislation which, pending federal approval, would exempt Florida from the time change practice and allow the state to remain on Daylight Saving Time year-round. Last Congress, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act and Senator Scott plans to reintroduce and lead the legislation in the 119th Congress.

“This common-sense change will simplify the lives of Americans. The potential benefits are endless; studies show potential for reduced cardiac issues, strokes, seasonal depression and robberies, as well as benefits to the agricultural and overall economy with an extra hour of sunlight,” Scott said.

“The U.S. government should be reflective of the American people of today, not stuck on a century-old tradition that brings families more annoyance than benefit. Let’s pass the Sunshine Protection Act as soon as possible and finally lock the clock,” he added.