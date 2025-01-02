Villager crashes motorcycle in roundabout on New Year’s Eve

A Villager was charged with drunk driving after crashing his motorcycle in a roundabout on New Year’s Eve.

Malcolm Peter Parnass, 72, of the Village of Summerhill, crashed his motorcycle in the roundabout on Buena Vista Boulevard near Palmer Legends Country Club. He “appeared very lethargic and had wet urine stains on the front of his jeans,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Parnass told deputies he was riding his motorcycle when he “missed the curve of the roundabout and jumped the curb.” The first deputy on the scene noted that he could “smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage” and that Parnass had “extremely slurred speech.” Parnass also had difficulty retrieving his motorcycle’s registration and insurance information from his wallet “due to the poor dexterity of his fingers.”

The Washington native struggled through field sobriety exercises and finally announced, “It ain’t working.” He said he couldn’t finish the exercise. He provided breath samples that registered .144 and .143 blood alcohol content.

Parnass was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.