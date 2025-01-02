Villager who crashed golf cart tells cops he’s ‘just old’

A Villager who crashed his golf cart on New Year’s Eve told law enforcement officers investigating the accident that he was “just old.”

Steven Michael Strachan, 74, who lives in the St. Simons Villas in the Village of Belle Aire, crashed his golf cart at about 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve near the gate at Buena Vista Boulevard and Pinellas Place, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When the first deputy arrived on the scene, Strachan was still seated in his golf cart with the key in the ignition. He became “somewhat verbally abusive and agitated” with the deputy, who removed the key from the ignition. The deputy suspected that Stachan had been driving impaired.

A second deputy arrived on the scene and invited Stachan to take part in field sobriety exercises. He was “very unsteady on his feet.” He was asked if he had any conditions that would interfere with his taking part in the field sobriety exercises. He responded he was “just old.” He could not keep his balance and would not listen to instructions.

He initially refused to provide a breath sample, but relented and provided a sample that registered .138 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.