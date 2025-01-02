To the Editor:

He got you to stop trusting the media.

He got you to stop trusting scientists.

He got you to stop trusting our legal and judicial systems.

He got you to stop trusting federal agencies.

He got you to stop trusting military leadership.

He got you to stop trusting economists.

He got you to stop trusting educational institutions.

He got you to stop trusting our closest allies.

He even got you to stop trusting his own spokespeople.

The only person you trust is him.

You are in a cult.

Kevin Connelly

Village of Palo Alto