Thursday, January 2, 2025
You are in a cult

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

He got you to stop trusting the media.
He got you to stop trusting scientists.
He got you to stop trusting our legal and judicial systems.
He got you to stop trusting federal agencies.
He got you to stop trusting military leadership.
He got you to stop trusting economists.
He got you to stop trusting educational institutions.
He got you to stop trusting our closest allies.
He even got you to stop trusting his own spokespeople.
The only person you trust is him.
You are in a cult.

Kevin Connelly
Village of Palo Alto

 

