Burned-out headlight leads to arrest of driver with marijuana

A man with a suspended driver’s license was arrested with marijuana after he was pulled over for a non-functioning headlight.

Xavier Jordan Melendez, 26, of Ocklawaha, was driving a silver SUV at about 10 p.m. New Year’s Day in Belleview when a deputy noticed the vehicle only had one headlight illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Melendez turned off the headlights and taillights and pulled into the driveway of a residence. He later admitted he did not know who lived at the home.

Melendez admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license and the deputy confirmed the license had been suspended in December of traffic violations.

A bag containing marijuana was found in the pocket of his pants.

Melendez was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Marion County Jail.