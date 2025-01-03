59.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 3, 2025
Drivers required to move over to keep everyone safe

By Villages-News Editorial
Comments

Moving over for any disabled vehicle on the side of the road, including law enforcement, emergency responders, and other service vehicles, is crucial for maintaining safety on Florida’s roadways.

Most drivers are aware of the Move Over Law, as every state has one. In Florida, the law was introduced in 1971, requiring motorists to move or yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles. The law has been amended over the years to make roads safer. In 2014, utility and sanitation vehicles were added. In 2021, road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights were also included.

In 2024, the law was expanded to include moving over for all disabled vehicles on the side of the road that are stopped and display warning/hazard lights. If a driver can’t move over — or when on a two-lane highway — slow to a speed that is 20 mph or less than the posted speed limit. Slow down to 5 mph when the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less. Violating the Move Over law will result in a fine, fees, and points on your driving record.  For more information, see section 316.126, Florida Statutes.

By moving over, those on the side of the road have the space needed to perform emergency vehicle maintenance, respond to crashes, assist those in distress, or conduct traffic management. This simple yet vital action not only helps prevent further incidents but also ensures that help can arrive quickly, potentially saving lives and reducing the overall impact of emergencies.

Making room for these vehicles is not just a courtesy; it is a responsibility that every driver should uphold to protect responders and the community.

