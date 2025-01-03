60 F
The Villages
Friday, January 3, 2025
GoFundMe campaign launched for Villager who lost partner in fire

By Staff Report
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a Villager who lost his partner in a fire days before Christmas.

Brigette Brown Fleetwood and Lloyd Woody Rohlig
Brigette Brown Fleetwood and Lloyd “Woody” Rohlig.

Brigette Brown Fleetwood died as a result of the house fire which broke out Dec. 23 at 2328 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven. The Villages Public Safety Department quickly rescued Fleetwood from the burning home, but she had been critically injured and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She passed away in the hospital.

Fire heavily damaged a home Monday in the Village of Lynnhaven
A view from a drone showed the heavy damage to the home after the fire Dec. 23 in the Village of Lynnhaven.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lloyd “Woody” Rohlig, who lost his home, possessions and Fleetwood, his companion of more than 10 years. A goal of $25,000 has been set.

The campaign is being organized by Chris Simone, who mentioned that Rohlig is well known in the water volleyball community in The Villages. 

