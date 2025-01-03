Intoxicated Parkwood man arrested after alleged racial disturbance

An intoxicated Parkwood man was arrested after an alleged racial disturbance on New Year’s Eve.

Dominic Scott Keller, 35, who lives in the family development near The Villages Charter School Buffalo Ridge Campus, was at the Circle K gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 shortly before midnight New Year’s Eve when he “became racist towards a customer,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Keller briefly stepped out of the convenience store, but soon returned. He appeared to be intoxicated and nearly fell. A store employee told police he felt “threatened” and wanted Keller trespassed from the store, due to the disturbance.

Keller told officers he was going to drive away, but officers warned him not to get behind the wheel, due to his apparent level of intoxication. Keller asked the officers if they were “doctors” and could “confirm that he was under the influence.”

Due to his intoxication and the disturbance, officers took Keller into custody on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He continued to behave in a belligerent manner and threatened the jobs of two of the officers.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.