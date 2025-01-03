44.5 F
Friday, January 3, 2025
Larry Wayne Davis

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Larry Wayne Davis, 68, passed away in Bushnell, Florida on December 26, 2024.

He was born in Maine on June 9, 1956 to Clyde and Marie Davis. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, water skiing, boating and living by the water. He loved his dog, “Amber”.

He is survived by his Nieces; Nikki Gray (Harold) of Hermon, Maine, Shannon Ring of Madison, Maine; Nephews: Derek Davis (Tisha Clark) of Winterport, Maine, Sean Gould (Chanda) of Exter, Maine, Brent Davis (Melissa) of Bowdoin, Maine; Cousins: Sherry Pacard (Greg) of Bushnell, Florida; His Loving dog “Amber”.

