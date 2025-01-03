New community theater to open at Old Mill Playhouse

Adding to the wide array of entertainment in The Villages, Stellar Stage Productions has launched a new community theater at the Old Mill Playhouse in The Villages.

The production company’s inaugural show, Icons of Country Music, is set for 7 p.m., Jan. 23. It will be followed by Superstars of Song featuring former MCA recording artist Ken Holt at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15.

The community theater will be located in Theater #5 at the Old Mill Playhouse, the last remaining movie theater in The Villages.

Lady Lake residents Luanne “Annie” Hunt and Jim Bellacera founded the theater in cooperation with the Old Mill Playhouse and Epic Theatres. Hunt, who has an extensive background in the entertainment business, said the venture is the realization of a long-awaited dream.

“Jim and I moved to this area in 2021 and one of our goals was to start a community theater,” said Hunt. “Our mission is to create unforgettable experiences that inspire, uplift, and thrill audiences of all ages. And we are dedicated to producing exceptional theatrical shows and musical concerts that showcase the best of human creativity and talent.”

Hunt, a multi-award-winning recording artist, documentary filmmaker and playwright, has been carving out a successful career in the entertainment industry for over four decades. She began her theatrical journey in the mid-80s, participating in productions such as “Hair,” “Hotel Paradiso,” “On Golden Pond,” and “Equus,” to name a few.

As a singer/songwriter, the Pennsylvania native has released 24 studio albums, which have produced numerous chart-topping hits over the years. She is perhaps best known for her holiday hit song, “Christmas Without You” (Patsy Cline’s Lost Christmas Song).

Bellacera rose to superstardom in the world of network marketing in the 1990s building multi-million dollar businesses for several renowned companies. He traveled the world as a motivational speaker and also founded Successful Thinkers, a worldwide networking group for entrepreneurs.

“Between both of our backgrounds, Jim and I make the perfect partnership for a community theater,” said Hunt.

Stellar Stage Productions’ entire season of shows is listed on its website, stellarstageshows.com. Tickets can also be purchased on the site. Hunt and Bellacera encourage theater patrons to join their mailing list for the latest news and updates, as well as discount codes to shows.