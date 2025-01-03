60 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 3, 2025
type here...

Suspect arrested on warrant charging him with attack at McDonald’s

By Staff Report
Comments

A suspect has been arrested on a warrant charging him with an attack on a woman at a local McDonald’s.

Justin Christopher Elosge, 39, was booked Dec. 26 at the Lake County Jail on a warrant charging him with false imprisonment and simple battery.

Justin Christopher Elosge
Justin Christopher Elosge

The warrant was issued after an alleged attack on Dec. 18 on the woman at the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. The woman said she had been in a car with Elosge in the parking lot when she suspected he was under the influence or narcotics and did not want him to drive, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. He grabbed her wrist and would not allow her to exit the vehicle. She began screaming and threatened to call the police. He left off the brake and the car began rolling forward. She eventually broke free and ran from the vehicle. Elosge fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The woman showed police a bloody scratch she had suffered to the ring finger of her right hand.

Elosge has a long history of arrests. He was arrested in 2023 in Fruitland Park after he was caught with drugs. In 2021, he crashed his vehicle after fleeing a traffic stop, when a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

There is a certain amount of insanity in The Villages

A Village of Glenbrook resident says it’s important to do your research before you buy a house in any area. In The Villages, you might find there is a certain amount of insanity.

Deportation of illegal immigrants will push up unemployment rate

A reader from the Village of Charlotte believes that when illegal immigrants are deported the unemployment rate will escalate - and President Trump will get the blame.

Church members worshiping Trump

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issues with a previous letter writer who said she and her fellow church members are staunch supporters of President-elect Trump.

You are in a cult

A Village of Palo Alto resident cites the evidence and advises Trump followers, “You are in a cult.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where is the balance in news?

A Village of Summerhill resident is wondering what happened to the balance in news.

Photos