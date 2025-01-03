Suspect arrested on warrant charging him with attack at McDonald’s

A suspect has been arrested on a warrant charging him with an attack on a woman at a local McDonald’s.

Justin Christopher Elosge, 39, was booked Dec. 26 at the Lake County Jail on a warrant charging him with false imprisonment and simple battery.

The warrant was issued after an alleged attack on Dec. 18 on the woman at the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. The woman said she had been in a car with Elosge in the parking lot when she suspected he was under the influence or narcotics and did not want him to drive, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. He grabbed her wrist and would not allow her to exit the vehicle. She began screaming and threatened to call the police. He left off the brake and the car began rolling forward. She eventually broke free and ran from the vehicle. Elosge fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The woman showed police a bloody scratch she had suffered to the ring finger of her right hand.

Elosge has a long history of arrests. He was arrested in 2023 in Fruitland Park after he was caught with drugs. In 2021, he crashed his vehicle after fleeing a traffic stop, when a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene.