Historic Side resident arrested after visit to known drug house

By Staff Report
A resident of the Historic Side of The Villages was arrested after a visit to a known drug house.

Officers were monitoring the location on Dec. 29 when a gold GMC SUV pulled up and 48-year-old Heather Alison Newell, who resides at 1701 Hilton Head Blvd., went inside, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

Heather Newell
When she and a companion returned to the vehicle, an officer followed it to a nearby 7-Eleven and executed a traffic stop due to the SUV not coming to a complete stop at an intersection. A K-9 alerted on the SUV, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Allison was arrested on drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. The Massachusetts native was released after posting $3,500 bond.

