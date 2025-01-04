Paul F. Winsor

Paul F. Winsor, 74, of The Villages, FL, loving husband, adoring father, and proud grandfather passed away on January 1, 2025.

Born on July 15, 1950 in Waltham, MA, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mary Louise (Newcomb) Winsor. He grew up in Burlington, CT and graduated from Lewis S. Mills High School where his love of sports led him to play both baseball and basketball. He later earned a degree in physical education from Southern Connecticut State University and was a loyal employee to AAA of West Hartford and AAA of Southern New England in sales and marketing for 38 years.

Paul will be remembered for his friendly nature, great sense of humor, and competitive spirit. He could be found on many a softball field throughout his life right up to his passing, where many were lucky to call him a teammate. He loved golfing, fishing, traveling, time with family, cheering on his grandchildren from the sidelines, classic movies and music, Red Sox baseball, UConn basketball, and spoiled each one of his pets.

Left to cherish and honor his memory are his loving and doting wife of 14 years Darlene Winsor of The Villages, FL; daughter Tabitha Mooney and her husband Matthew of Burlington, CT; along with grandchildren Tristan Mooney, Noah Mooney, and Lyra Mooney of Burlington, CT; as well as other extended family.

Paul is predeceased by his beloved wife of 26 years Janice (Vaccaro) Winsor; and sister Sharon (Winsor) Vanasse. Paul’s immediate family will hold a celebration of life soon in his happy place at Squam Lake in New Hampshire.