President Trump has changed his stance on issues he ran on

To the Editor:

Are you not concerned that President Trump is changing his stance on many issues he ran on? Now he says he can’t lower grocery prices when they are already high (note: if he deports all our migrant day laborers, we again have higher produce prices.) He likes certain (tech) immigrants, but not low paid day laborers. And honestly, it feels like Musk is running the show and he’s from South Africa, no less. And Trump wants Greenland and Canada? Almost reminds me of Russia and Ukraine. During his first presidential term he told a multi-star general on multiple occasions, the “Nazis did some good things” and that he wished he had some “Nazi generals” to deal with his enemies. I am very concerned about the next four years.

Laura Laplace

Lady Lake